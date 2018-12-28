﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze﻿ has been linked with a sensational move from Spanish LaLiga giants Villarreal to the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old has been in good form for Villarreal this season and has contributed four goals in 12 appearances for the Yellow Submarines.

His performances for Villareal this season has seen him rated as one of LaLiga top youngsters.

However his contract is set to expire at the end of the season although Villarreal want to tie him down with a new improved contract and increase his release clause.

According to a report by Spanish media outlet CastellonInformationa , Chukwueze’s manager stated that they are keeping their options open.

He revealed in the report that Chukwueze has attracted interest from England and several other countries but no decision has been made yet.

He said, “Many clubs are interested in signing Samu, but we will have a clearer idea of it in the New Year.

“Of course Villarreal is interested in renewing his contract. A Premier League club has shown a lot of interest.”

Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game against Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium is expected to resume with Villarreal next year when they take on Real Madrid on Thursday, January 3 2019.