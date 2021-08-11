RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Villarreal fightback takes Super Cup to extra-time

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Chelsea before going off injured

Extra-time was required to decide the first European trophy of the season after Villarreal pegged back Chelsea as the UEFA Super Cup final finished 1-1 after 90 minutes on Wednesday.

A dominant start by the European champions was rewarded in Belfast as Hakim Ziyech fired Chelsea into a 27th minute lead, but Gerard Moreno's equaliser was no more than Villarreal's improved second-half display deserved.

