Villarreal beat Young Boys to end long Champions League drought

Pino celebrated his 19th birthday by heading Villarreal ahead on six minutes at the Wankdorf Stadium and Gerard Moreno nodded in a second from a free-kick on the quarter-hour for Unai Emery's team.

Young Boys midfielder Michel Aebischer smacked the post from 20 yards, while Alfonso Pedraza rattled the crossbar for Villarreal early in the second half.

Meschack Elia clawed a goal back for Young Boys but late strikes from Alberto Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze sealed Villarreal's first win in the competition since they reached the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

After picking up just one point from their opening two matches in Group F, Villarreal rose from last place to second behind Manchester United, who beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford.