TRANSFERS

Villarreal interested in another Nigerian player but face a fight from Ajax for the ₦7.9 billion star

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Yellow Submarines are looking to add another Nigerian international to their squad, but they face competition from the Dutch Champions.

Super Eagles star is a target for both Ajax and Villarreal
Super Eagles star is a target for both Ajax and Villarreal

Villarreal have identified in-demand Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq as a potential replacement for their Lagos-born Dutch star Arnaut Danjuma.

Recommended articles

According to Toni Juanmartí, as per, Relevo, Danjuma is set for a return to the Premier League, with West Ham set to sign the former Bournemouth forward.

With Danjuma likely to leave, the Yellow Submarines want to bring in Sadiq as a replacement. Sadiq is a man in demand after a fantastic season with Almeria.

The Super Eagles star played a vital role in Almeria's return to the Spanish topflight, scoring 18 goals and creating another 12 in 36 La Liga Two games.

Sadiq joined Almeria in 2020 and still has three years left on his contract, but that will not stop Villarreal, who already have another Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze on their books.

However, Villarreal will have to battle Eredivisie Champions Ajax if they want to get their transfer target. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ajax are also interested in Sadiq as a replacement for Borussia Dortmund-bound Sebastian Haller.

The Dutch champions are set to lose their prolific goalscorer to the German side and are interested in signing Sadiq to fill his void.

Ajax consider the Nigerian international as a natural replacement for the Ivory Coast star and are ready to bring him to the Netherlands.

The Dutch champions will likely have the edge ahead of Villarreal because of Champions League football. However, they will have to pay more than €18.00m (₦7.9b) to sign their man.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON

    Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON

  • empty

    Ex-Man United midfielder, Senegal's AFCON2021 heroes amongst 12 transfer-listed by PSG

  • Super Eagles star is a target for both Ajax and Villarreal

    Villarreal interested in another Nigerian player but face a fight from Ajax for the ₦7.9 billion star

Recommended articles

Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON

Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON

Ex-Man United midfielder, Senegal's AFCON2021 heroes amongst 12 transfer-listed by PSG

Ex-Man United midfielder, Senegal's AFCON2021 heroes amongst 12 transfer-listed by PSG

Villarreal interested in another Nigerian player but face a fight from Ajax for the ₦7.9 billion star

Villarreal interested in another Nigerian player but face a fight from Ajax for the ₦7.9 billion star

Arteta explains why Arsenal signed MLS All-Stars MVP Matt Turner

Arteta explains why Arsenal signed MLS All-Stars MVP Matt Turner

Super Falcons depart for Morocco, a week before AWCON opener vs South Africa

Super Falcons depart for Morocco, a week before AWCON opener vs South Africa

Why do big clubs shun Nigerian stars?

Why do big clubs shun Nigerian stars?

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos

'Wahala' as Nigerian guy and Lukaku's alleged girlfriend go at each other on Twitter

Drama as Nigerian man compares Romelu Lukaku's girlfriends to Lekki babes on Twitter
AWCON 2022

South Africa offers Banyana Banyana $630,000 bounty to stop Super Falcons' 4th consecutive title

Banyana Banyana and Super Falcons