Villarreal interested in another Nigerian player but face a fight from Ajax for the ₦7.9 billion star

According to Toni Juanmartí, as per, Relevo, Danjuma is set for a return to the Premier League, with West Ham set to sign the former Bournemouth forward.

With Danjuma likely to leave, the Yellow Submarines want to bring in Sadiq as a replacement. Sadiq is a man in demand after a fantastic season with Almeria.

The Super Eagles star played a vital role in Almeria's return to the Spanish topflight, scoring 18 goals and creating another 12 in 36 La Liga Two games.

Sadiq joined Almeria in 2020 and still has three years left on his contract, but that will not stop Villarreal, who already have another Nigerian star Samuel Chukwueze on their books.

The Yellow Submarines face competition from Ajax

However, Villarreal will have to battle Eredivisie Champions Ajax if they want to get their transfer target. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ajax are also interested in Sadiq as a replacement for Borussia Dortmund-bound Sebastian Haller.

The Dutch champions are set to lose their prolific goalscorer to the German side and are interested in signing Sadiq to fill his void.

Ajax consider the Nigerian international as a natural replacement for the Ivory Coast star and are ready to bring him to the Netherlands.