Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

Napoli took on Palace in a match that served as preparations for both teams ahead of the return of league football in a few weeks.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti named a strong lineup with Osimhen leading the line while Super Eagles hopeful Eberechi Eze started for the Eagles.

The match started on an end-to-end pace, with both sides having a go at each other. Palace had the first chance of the game, with Eze testing Alex Meret with a brilliant volley.

Moments later, the Eagles landed the first blow as Wilfred Zaha put Patrick Vieira's men ahead with a nice finish following a brilliant ball from Michael Olise.

However, their lead only lasted for three minutes as Osimhen drew Napoli level. The Nigerian international showed a brilliant piece of intelligent play in the box before guiding the home with a half volley that left Vicente Guaita with no chance.

Osimhen's goal ensured Napoli went into the break level, but a brace from Giacomo Raspadori in the second half secured the win for the Serie A leaders.

Osimhen's strike is a continuation of where he left off just before the World Cup break.

The Super Eagles star has been in fine form this season, with nine goals and three assists in 11 Serie A games this season. The former Lille man also has one goal in three Champions League games this season.