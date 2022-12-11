ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international was at his brilliant best as Napoli stepped up their preparations for the return of Serie A.

Osimhen was on target as Napoli beat Crystal Palace.
Osimhen was on target as Napoli beat Crystal Palace.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form for Napoli after he scored in the Neapolitans' 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Napoli took on Palace in a match that served as preparations for both teams ahead of the return of league football in a few weeks.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti named a strong lineup with Osimhen leading the line while Super Eagles hopeful Eberechi Eze started for the Eagles.

The match started on an end-to-end pace, with both sides having a go at each other. Palace had the first chance of the game, with Eze testing Alex Meret with a brilliant volley.

Moments later, the Eagles landed the first blow as Wilfred Zaha put Patrick Vieira's men ahead with a nice finish following a brilliant ball from Michael Olise.

However, their lead only lasted for three minutes as Osimhen drew Napoli level. The Nigerian international showed a brilliant piece of intelligent play in the box before guiding the home with a half volley that left Vicente Guaita with no chance.

Osimhen's goal ensured Napoli went into the break level, but a brace from Giacomo Raspadori in the second half secured the win for the Serie A leaders.

Osimhen's strike is a continuation of where he left off just before the World Cup break.

The Super Eagles star has been in fine form this season, with nine goals and three assists in 11 Serie A games this season. The former Lille man also has one goal in three Champions League games this season.

The 23-year-old will hope to continue in the same vein when Napoli resume their quest for a Serie A title with a clash against Inter Milan on January 4.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Osimhen was on target as Napoli beat Crystal Palace.

    Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

  • Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

    LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

  • Maduka Okoye and his girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff

    'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

QATAR 2022: Betting on Argentina to win the World Cup is a good idea and here is why

Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

Video: Watch Napoli's Victor Osimhen score a brilliant goal in a battle of Eagles stars

QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

QATAR 2022: Bet on France to win the World Cup and here is why

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: Why you should bet on Morocco to win the World Cup

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United emerge as favourites to sign Croatia star defender

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

'Mother and Wife' - Maduka Okoye's girlfriend silences break up rumours with update on social media

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium