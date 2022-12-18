Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Osimhen was on target again, although it was not enough to give Luciano Spalletti's men the win against the Yellow Submarines.

Osimhen continues his hot streak

Napoli got off to a bad start as Etienne Capoue put Villarreal ahead in the 13th minute with a cool finish. However, they were not behind for a long time, as Osimhen capitalised on a loose pass to finish past Pepe Reina in the 16th minute.

It was Osimhen's second goal in as many friendly games after scoring in the win over Antalyaspor last week.

Osimhen's goal ensured Napoli went into the break with the scores tied. The second half resumed with both coaches making changes before resumption later.

Villarreal hold off Napoli's late charge

A few minutes later, Osimhen was also taken off with Giovanni Simeone. The change took the sting out of Napoli's attack as Villarreal restored their lead through Nicolas Jackson in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later, Gerard Moreno made it three for the Yellow Submarines, putting them in a comfortable position. With Villarreal in a solid position, Quique Setien brought on Samuel Chukwueze for Yeremi Pino for the last 20 minutes of the match.