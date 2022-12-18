ADVERTISEMENT

Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The two Super Eagles stars faced each other on Sunday evening, with the former Lille man scoring again.

Osimhen was on target in Napoli's loss to Villarreal (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen was on target in Napoli's loss to Villarreal (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency)

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen outshone his countryman Samuel Chukwueze as Napoli hosted Villarreal in a mid-season friendly at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Osimhen was on target again, although it was not enough to give Luciano Spalletti's men the win against the Yellow Submarines.

Napoli got off to a bad start as Etienne Capoue put Villarreal ahead in the 13th minute with a cool finish. However, they were not behind for a long time, as Osimhen capitalised on a loose pass to finish past Pepe Reina in the 16th minute.

It was Osimhen's second goal in as many friendly games after scoring in the win over Antalyaspor last week.

Osimhen's goal ensured Napoli went into the break with the scores tied. The second half resumed with both coaches making changes before resumption later.

A few minutes later, Osimhen was also taken off with Giovanni Simeone. The change took the sting out of Napoli's attack as Villarreal restored their lead through Nicolas Jackson in the 66th minute.

Four minutes later, Gerard Moreno made it three for the Yellow Submarines, putting them in a comfortable position. With Villarreal in a solid position, Quique Setien brought on Samuel Chukwueze for Yeremi Pino for the last 20 minutes of the match.

However, it was Napoli that dominated the final moments of the match, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia pulling one back for the home side. But it was not to be for Spalletti's men as Villarreal held on for an important win.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

  • Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

    QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be hoping to turn things around when the Premier League resumes

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Gareth Southgate set to stay on as England manager despite World Cup heartbreak

Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Video: Osimhen on target but Chukwueze comes out on top as Villarreal stun Napoli

Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

Onyekuru reveals how he was threatened to join Turkish club

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

Jabeur reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi as Raducanu makes comeback statement from wrist injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

John Njue Kibue, a Kenyan migrant worker was declared dead after a fall from the 8th floor of the Lusail Stadium in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium