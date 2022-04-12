SUPER FALCONS

VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Although the Super Falcons are yet to defeat Canada since a 1-0 win in 2011, Onomonu, Ajibade and Nnadozie all impressed

Ifeoma Onumonu chases down the ball
Ifeoma Onumonu and Rahseedat Ajibade were both on target as the Super Falcons drew 2-2 with Olympic champions Canada, at the Starlight Stadium in Langford on Tuesday.

It was the second game, of two, between both sides in four days after the first game in Vancouver had ended 2-0 in favour of the Canadians. The two-match tour was part of the Super Falcons' preparations for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23.

For the game in Langford, coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the squad that had started in Vancouver, with Francisca Ordega and Michelle Alozie both coming in for Akudo Ogbonna and Nicole Payne.

The Super Falcons swung right into the action in the 5th minute as Ifeoma Onumonu capitalized on a defensive blunder to score past Canada's Jessie Fleming with a backheel.

Canada, however, was the better team over the next couple of minutes, dangerously building toward Nigeria's goal of a stoic defence.

In the 18th minute, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie pulled off a fabulous fingertip save to stop Adriana Leon's free-kick from going in.

Ten minutes later, the Olympic champions will go close again, to scoring, but failed as Beckie's shot rattles the post with a rebound by Buchanan stopped by a defensive header from Onome Ebi.

Nnadozie pulled off a couple more saves to ensure the Super Falcons ended half-time as winners.

Canada's half-time substitutions paid off almost immediately as Christine Sinclair benefited from an Onome Ebi error to lob the ball past Nnadozie who was off her line, for Canada's equalizer. It was Sinclair's 189th international goal.

Canada's lead did not last long as Rasheedat Ajibade put the Super Falcons ahead again four minutes later.

The forward who intended a cross for Onumonu saw her long ball, bounce past everyone including substitute goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, into the back of the net.

Canada threatened again but saw both Sinclair's chip and Leon's attempt get denied by the crossbar.

Shelina Zadorsky then scored with a header off a corner kick in the 90th minute, tying the score for the Super Falcons, who haven't beaten Canada since a 1-0 win in 2011.

