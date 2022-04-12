VIDEO: Onumonu's backheel, Ajibade's long-range shot, watch Nigeria's beautiful goals in 2-2 draw with Canada

It was the second game, of two, between both sides in four days after the first game in Vancouver had ended 2-0 in favour of the Canadians. The two-match tour was part of the Super Falcons' preparations for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON) finals taking place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23.

For the game in Langford, coach Randy Waldrum made two changes to the squad that had started in Vancouver, with Francisca Ordega and Michelle Alozie both coming in for Akudo Ogbonna and Nicole Payne.

5' Ifeoma Onumonu's backheel

The Super Falcons swung right into the action in the 5th minute as Ifeoma Onumonu capitalized on a defensive blunder to score past Canada's Jessie Fleming with a backheel.

Canada, however, was the better team over the next couple of minutes, dangerously building toward Nigeria's goal of a stoic defence.

18' Chiamaka Nnadozie's stop

In the 18th minute, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie pulled off a fabulous fingertip save to stop Adriana Leon's free-kick from going in.

Ten minutes later, the Olympic champions will go close again, to scoring, but failed as Beckie's shot rattles the post with a rebound by Buchanan stopped by a defensive header from Onome Ebi.

Nnadozie pulled off a couple more saves to ensure the Super Falcons ended half-time as winners.

Canada's half-time substitutions paid off almost immediately as Christine Sinclair benefited from an Onome Ebi error to lob the ball past Nnadozie who was off her line, for Canada's equalizer. It was Sinclair's 189th international goal.

53' Rasheedat Ajibade's long-shot

Canada's lead did not last long as Rasheedat Ajibade put the Super Falcons ahead again four minutes later.

The forward who intended a cross for Onumonu saw her long ball, bounce past everyone including substitute goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, into the back of the net.

Canada threatened again but saw both Sinclair's chip and Leon's attempt get denied by the crossbar.