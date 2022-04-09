VIDEO: Neymar, Mbappe chant 'SIUUUUU' after scoring in PSG training

The "Siuuuuu" celebration has grown into an international phenomenon since Ronaldo started it in 2013

.
.

Neymar Junior trolled his teammate Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siuuuuu" celebration as Paris Saint-Germain trained ahead of their Ligue 1 clash against Clermont.

In a video clip from the training exercise, the Brazilian striker was heard celebrating his goal by screaming 'SIUUUUU', while making a knee slide - an imitation of Mbappe's signature celebration.

The session also had the likes of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi getting ready for Saturday's game.

WATCH:

The famous "Siuuuuu" celebration is synonymous with Manchester United star Ronaldo, who has seen it grow into an international phenomenon since he started it in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea in 2013.

The Portuguese forward once explained in an interview that he generated it from "si", the Spanish word for "yes".

"I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

"I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’.

"I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."

Bruno Fernandes joins Cristiano Ronaldo in celebration at Old Trafford
Bruno Fernandes joins Cristiano Ronaldo in celebration at Old Trafford Pulse Nigeria

Asides from the famous chant he utters, Ronaldo accompanies the "Siuuuuu" celebration with a jump into the air, a spin, and outstretched arms to his sides as he lands on the ground.

Ronaldo's "Siuuuuu" celebration has been seen in viral social media videos from weddings, movie theatres, and football stadiums all around the world.

In January 2022, Tennis star Nick Kyrgios performed Ronaldo's 'Siuuuuu' celebration after his first-round win at the Australian Open. It also got adopted by fans at the tournament.

In March 2022, an unnamed man ended up in a hospital after a failed attempt to mimic the famous celebration.

