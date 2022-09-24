VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

The Flamingos who have been in Abuja, were on Thursday, hosted by Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria Gangaharan Balasubramanian, at the India High Commission in Abuja ahead of Saturday's training session.

They will be expected to leave the country for the Asian nation early in October ahead of the kickoff of the tournament on Tuesday, October 11.

Flamingos drawn in Group B

The draws which were held on Friday, June 24, 2022, revealed that Nigeria will start its campaign for a first U-17 women's title by seeing off three other teams in Group B of the World Cup.

The Flamingos were drawn in the same group as Germany, Chile and New Zealand, with the first game against Germany scheduled for Tuesday, 11th October at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Both Germany and New Zealand have made the semifinals of this competition, with the Germans finishing third in 2008, and the New Zealanders repeating the feat at the 2018 edition.

Chile, who will make their second appearance at the competition in India failed to make it out of the group stage during their debut in 2010.

Flamingoes going to first title

For Nigeria, it will be the sixth attempt to win the competition following five previous appearances.

Three-consecutive quarter-final finishes at Trinidad & Tobago 2010, Azerbaijan 2012 and Costa Rica 2014 were Nigeria's bests in the World cup.