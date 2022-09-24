U-17 WWC

VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria will play Germany on Tuesday, 11th October in its first game at the tournament, and will be seeking to do better than its quarter-final finishes in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Flamingos ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Flamingos - the country's U-17 women's national team, have launched their training sessions ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that would hold in India next month.

Recommended articles

The Flamingos who have been in Abuja, were on Thursday, hosted by Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria Gangaharan Balasubramanian, at the India High Commission in Abuja ahead of Saturday's training session.

They will be expected to leave the country for the Asian nation early in October ahead of the kickoff of the tournament on Tuesday, October 11.

The draws which were held on Friday, June 24, 2022, revealed that Nigeria will start its campaign for a first U-17 women's title by seeing off three other teams in Group B of the World Cup.

The Flamingos were drawn in the same group as Germany, Chile and New Zealand, with the first game against Germany scheduled for Tuesday, 11th October at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Both Germany and New Zealand have made the semifinals of this competition, with the Germans finishing third in 2008, and the New Zealanders repeating the feat at the 2018 edition.

Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos to face Germany, Chile and New Zealand at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Chile, who will make their second appearance at the competition in India failed to make it out of the group stage during their debut in 2010.

For Nigeria, it will be the sixth attempt to win the competition following five previous appearances.

Flamingos at Indian High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Flamingos at Indian High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Pulse Nigeria

Three-consecutive quarter-final finishes at Trinidad & Tobago 2010, Azerbaijan 2012 and Costa Rica 2014 were Nigeria's bests in the World cup.

The Flamingoes make a return to the global scene for the first time since 2014, having failed to qualify for the Uruguay-hosted 2018 tournament.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Iwobi is at his best now - Ex-England goalkeeper hails Iwobi after long-range Algeria goal

See Algeria's plan to defeat Nigeria in the upcoming friendly game

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

VIDEO: Players engage in intense training ahead of Tuesday cracker with Algeria

VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

VIDEO: Flamingos train in Abuja ahead of trip to India for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Trending

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Emmanuel Amuneke is set for a return to a club role (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Barcelona and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amunike gets new job

Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram/Terem Moffi)
SUPER EAGLES

Finidi nominates red-hot striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again