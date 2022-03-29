VIDEO: Christian Eriksen scores a stunner for Denmark 290 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the same pitch

Christian Eriksen scores for Denmark in a 3-0 win over Serbia.

Christian Eriksen in action in the Euro 2020 match shortly before he slumped to the turf
Christian Eriksen in action in the Euro 2020 match shortly before he slumped to the turf

Denmark romped to a 3-0 win over Serbia in an international friendly but the highlight was Christian Eriksen’s sensational strike.

Joakim Maehle opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half and Jesper Lindstrom made it 2-0 in the second half but it was the third goal that really got everyone in the Parken Stadium on their feet.

Christian Eriksen received the ball just outside the box, took two touches and then unleashed a trademark thunderbolt of a strike from just about 25 yards out.

The goal came in Eriksen’s first match back on Danish soil, poetically in the same stadium where he suffered the unfortunate cardiac arrest 290 days prior.

Christian Eriksen's last appearance was in the Euro group match against Finland in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest
Christian Eriksen's last appearance was in the Euro group match against Finland in June when he suffered a cardiac arrest AFP

Eriksen scored on his return to international football three days ago in a 4-2 defeat away at the Netherlands and has now scored again for the second consecutive game since his return from that incident at Euro 2020.

