VIDEO: Christian Eriksen scores a stunner for Denmark 290 days after suffering a cardiac arrest on the same pitch

Joakim Maehle opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half and Jesper Lindstrom made it 2-0 in the second half but it was the third goal that really got everyone in the Parken Stadium on their feet.

Christian Eriksen received the ball just outside the box, took two touches and then unleashed a trademark thunderbolt of a strike from just about 25 yards out.

The goal came in Eriksen’s first match back on Danish soil, poetically in the same stadium where he suffered the unfortunate cardiac arrest 290 days prior.

AFP