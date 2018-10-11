Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Vidal 'lacked respect' for teammates, says Barca manager

Football Vidal 'lacked respect' for teammates, says Barca manager

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal "lacked respect" for his teammates by complaining on social media about not playing enough, the club's sporting director Pep Segura said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arturo Vidal does not enjoy watching Barcelona from the bench, as he did against Valencia, but his comments have drawn criticism play

Arturo Vidal does not enjoy watching Barcelona from the bench, as he did against Valencia, but his comments have drawn criticism

(AFP/File)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal "lacked respect" for his teammates by complaining on social media about not playing enough, the club's sporting director Pep Segura said Thursday.

Chilean international Vidal has started only two games for the Catalan giants since his summer move to the Nou Camp from Bayern Munich.

The former Juventus man is up against Croatia's Ivan Rakitic and Brazilian trio Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Rafinha for places in a quality-packed Barca midfield.

He recently took his frustration out by posting messages on his Instagram account featuring angry or frustrated emojis, notably following Barca's 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham.

Segura, speaking to the Catalan daily Sport, said: "A professional has to show respect for his team-mates, for the dressing room and for the coach even if the decisions that are taken are not always the ones he expects."

"Vidal knows he's made a mistake and that he's lacked respect for his teammates. I'm sure he will make amends."

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, meanwhile, suggested he was not aware of Vidal's complaints.

"We're a team," Valverde said at the weekend.

"I don't know what the players are putting on social media but no one tells me anything.

"Maybe Arturo is angry because of a domestic accident, what do I know?"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
2 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who...bullet
3 Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returneebullet

Football

Federer added his voice to the debate around the new-format Davis Cup when quizzed after beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals
Football Federer says new Davis Cup 'not designed for me'
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe, pictured on October 7, 2018, became the youngest French goalscorer in World Cup history when he struck in a 1-0 win over Peru in the group stages
Football Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer'
Rising Brazil star Lucas Paqueta (R) is leaving Flamengo - the club he joined as a ten-year-old - for AC Milan.
Football AC Milan confirm Paqueta deal, Ibrahimovic a possibility
Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos expects six points from their forthcoming away Nations League matches against the Netherlands, in Amsterdam on Saturday, and France, in Paris next Tuesday.
Football Germany's Kroos relishing shot at redemption against Dutch, French
X
Advertisement