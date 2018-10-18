Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Vidal fined 800,000 euros for Munich nightclub fight

Football Vidal fined 800,000 euros for Munich nightclub fight

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been hit with a 800,000 euros ($921,812) fine by a Munich court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. play

Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal.

(AFP/File)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been hit with a 800,000 euros ($921,812) fine by a Munich court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year.

Munich district court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be 10,000 euros per day for the Barcelona player, who left Bayern Munich in August after three years with the German giants.

The 31-year-old was not in court in Munich to hear the judge's verdict as he played in Chile's 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, which "professionally prevented" his appearance in Bavaria, his lawyer said.

Vidal and his half-brother were both found guilty after attacking another man at Munich's Crowns Club in September 2017, which was reportedly caught on security camera.

Vidal's half sibling Sandrino, 25, was fined 18,000 euros, based on 120 days salary at 150 euros per day -- a higher penalty because he also threw a glass during the incident.

Since joining Barcelona Vidal has struggled for game time in the star-studded midfield, only twice being included in the starting line-up in eight Spanish league matches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
2 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead...bullet
3 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet

Football

Grassroots bodies are disappointed about the collapse of the proposed Wembley sale
Football Collapse of Wembley sale 'a blow for grassroots game'
Odion Ighalo
Ighalo tops goal chart in AFCON 2019 qualifiers
Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa hails Libya says Super Eagles wanted to win
Cesc Fabregas
Assist king, Fabregas enters Guinness Book of World Records
X
Advertisement