Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Osimhen scored one of the goals of the season as Napoli maintained their winning streak with a win over Mourinho's men.

Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma
Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen scored a goal out of nothing to fire Napoli to a 1-0 win over AS Roma in the Italian Serie A clash between the two sides at the Stadio Olimpico.

Read Also

Osimhen has scored since he returned from his hamstring injury, and he continued in the same vein on Sunday night.

Having started as a substitute in his last two games, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti handed Osimhen his first start since returning from an injury.

The Nigerian international was selected ahead of Giacomo Raspadori in the attack. Napoli started on the front foot, with Osimhen causing trouble for Roma defenders with his pressing.

However, despite dominating possession, the Neapolitans could not find a way through in the opening half.

The second half started the same way the first ended, with Spalletti's men taking control of the game. Roma were happy to sit back and hit their opponents on the break.

But despite their approach, it was Napoli who almost took the lead on the break. However, Osimhen could not hit the target from the edge of the box after he was released by Hirving Lozano.

It appeared the miss would prove costly, but Osimhen redeemed himself later by scoring the winner nine minutes from time.

The Nigerian international showed great strength and speed to beat Chris Smalling to a long ball before firing an unstoppable shot from an impossible angle past Rui Patricio.

It was a goal worthy of winning any match, and it proved to be so as Napoli held on for the victory. Osimhen has now scored three goals in as many games and has four league goals to his name this season.

The win maintains Napoli's lead at the top of the Serie A table with 29 points from 11 games, three points ahead of AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Roma drop to fifth and are now eight points behind Napoli.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona sends warning to Bayern Munich with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao.

    Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona sends warning to Bayern Munich with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

  • Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma

    Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

  • Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze joins Alex Baena in celebrations after Villarreal's equalizer

    Chukwueze's Villarreal come from behind to secure 2-1 win despite painful red card

Recommended articles

Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona sends warning to Bayern Munich with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

Dembele unstoppable as Barcelona sends warning to Bayern Munich with 4-0 win against Athletic Bilbao

Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Chukwueze's Villarreal come from behind to secure 2-1 win despite painful red card

Chukwueze's Villarreal come from behind to secure 2-1 win despite painful red card

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Sarri-ball: Lazio break Atalanta hearts after shattering 10-game unbeaten streak

Moses Simon's effort is not enough as Pepe denies Nantes

Moses Simon's effort is not enough as Pepe denies Nantes

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

Time and where to watch Flamingos semifinal clash against Colombia

Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid