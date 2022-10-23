Video: Victor Osimhen's stunning goal fires Napoli to a win over Mourinho's Roma

Osimhen has scored since he returned from his hamstring injury, and he continued in the same vein on Sunday night.

Goalless first half

Having started as a substitute in his last two games, Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti handed Osimhen his first start since returning from an injury.

The Nigerian international was selected ahead of Giacomo Raspadori in the attack. Napoli started on the front foot, with Osimhen causing trouble for Roma defenders with his pressing.

However, despite dominating possession, the Neapolitans could not find a way through in the opening half.

The second half started the same way the first ended, with Spalletti's men taking control of the game. Roma were happy to sit back and hit their opponents on the break.

But despite their approach, it was Napoli who almost took the lead on the break. However, Osimhen could not hit the target from the edge of the box after he was released by Hirving Lozano.

Osimhen steps up to the plate

It appeared the miss would prove costly, but Osimhen redeemed himself later by scoring the winner nine minutes from time.

The Nigerian international showed great strength and speed to beat Chris Smalling to a long ball before firing an unstoppable shot from an impossible angle past Rui Patricio.

It was a goal worthy of winning any match, and it proved to be so as Napoli held on for the victory. Osimhen has now scored three goals in as many games and has four league goals to his name this season.

The win maintains Napoli's lead at the top of the Serie A table with 29 points from 11 games, three points ahead of AC Milan.