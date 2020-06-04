Victor Osimhen has been one of the talks of the summer following his impressive season for French side Lille in the 2019/2020 season.

Osimhen joined the club in the summer of 2019 and was thrown straight-away into action as the leading striker and his impact was instant. Two braces in his first three games for Lille, Osimhen already showed that he wasn’t fazed with the level of competition in Ligue 1, a significantly higher one than the one he saw in Belgium at Sporting Charleroi.

Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for Lille (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

It was at Charleroi where he revived his career which had stalled at German club Wolfsburg, the club he joined after he caught the eyes at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup. He didn’t cut it at Wolfsburg as he struggled with adaptation and fitness.

He had unsuccessful trials at two top Belgian clubs before Charleroi gave him a chance. An impressive season later and he was named the club’s Player of the Season.

It’s similar to what happened in Osimhen’s debut season in France where he has also been named Lille’s Player of the Season.

In total, Osimhen scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for Lille. 13 in the league and two in the Champions League including one against Chelsea and another away at Valencia. It was a fantastic debut season for the 21-year-old who also made Ligue 1’s Team of the Season.

With his achievements in the 2019/2020 season, this recognition continues his rise in stock. The Nigeria international has now been linked with several big clubs across Europe and he is expected to be the next Lille player to make a big-money move.

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has already said it will take a fee close to the £72m Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe last summer for any club to get Osimhen.

Can Osimhen get Lille anything close to that sum? No one knows. One thing is clear though. With his performances last season, Osimhen has shown that he is primed for another big move.