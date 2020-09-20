29 minutes was all Victor Osimhen could manage in his Serie A debut for Napoli on Sunday, October 20, 2020, but the Nigerian striker showed exactly why the Italian side splashed big money for him.

Osimhen started from the bench as Napoli took a trip to Parma for the opening Serie A game of the 2020/2021 season.

He was brought in in the 61st minute with the score goalless at that time and changed the game for Napoli with his movement in the box.

It took just two minutes for him to cause real problems for Parma, contesting for a header in the box to make sure the defender did not have enough time and space to clear a cross.

The ball fell to Dries Mertens who finished for Napoli’s first goal.

It was his movement in the box that also gave Lorenzo Insigne enough space and time to get on a rebound in the box to score Napoli’s second.

Although he didn’t score, Osimhen showed a glimpse of why Napoli splashed big money on him this past summer.

He was quick, direct and used his movement to trouble the Parma defence. There was also this delightful back-heel one-two pass with Insigne. He also created a couple of chances in the game.

Insigne who benefitted from Osimhen’s run off the ball was quick to praise the Nigerian and said the striker reminds him of former Napoli striker Edinson Cavani.

Victor Osimhen's intoduction brought energy to Napoli's frontline (Twitter/Victor Osimhen) Twitter

“He didn’t just impress me, but the whole group. When he attacks it is devastating, as we saw today,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia.

“He reminds me a bit of Cavani, for how he attacks the depth. He will give us a hand because he brings something different to me and Dries [Mertens], and his speed can be important.

“We told him to stay calm, he’s young. He has potential and needs to grow, but we will help him.”

Nigerians excited for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen was the top trend on Twitter Nigeria after his league debut Twitter

Osimhen’s debut for Napoli also lit up Twitter Nigeria as his compatriot reacted to his performance.

Nigerians on Twitter were delighted with the 21-year-old’s impact in the game and their reactions made the striker the number trending topic as at the time of this writing.

Napoli made a huge investment on the striker with €71m on his signature from Lille and will be hoping to get even more from him.

The Nigeria international is expected to be on from the start when Napoli host Genoa in their next league game on Sunday, September 27.