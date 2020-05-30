The Nigerian agent of Lille player Victor Osimhen has revealed that the striker won’t be joining Premier League giants unless they sell Harry Kane.

After an impressive season with Lille, Osimhen has been linked with several clubs including Tottenham.

The 21-year-old is however not keen for a move to Tottenham who have star striker Harry Kane.

Osimhen’s Nigerian agent Ariyo Igbayilola has revealed that they have told Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho that the striker is not coming to the club with Kane still there.

“We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?,” Oismhen’s agent Igbayilola told Nigerian news website The Cable.

“If Harry Kane still play for Tottenham will Victor play? Because he will always be benched for him. Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club but at Victor’s detriment.

Victor Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

“He needs a club where he will always play full game week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”

Tottenham have emerged favourites to sign Osimhen due to their links to Lille. Two of his former coaches at Lille now work with Mourinho at Tottenham while former Lille sporting director Lille sporting director Luis Campos who brought Osimhem to France is reportedly on his way to work at Tottenham.

Osimhen scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.