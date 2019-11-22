Two of Victor Osimhen’s coaches at Lille, Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos have left the club to join Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

Mourinho was on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, appointed as the new Head Coach of Tottenham after the sacking of Mauricio Pochetino.

The Portuguese manager has immediately poached two coaches from Lille. Sacramento will be his assistant at Tottenham while Santos joins as a goalkeeper coach.

44-year-old is highly regarded who is expected to become one day become a manager in his own right.

Both coaches were part of Lille manager’s Christophe Galtier’s backroom staff since 2017. They contributed to the success of Galtier’s Lille and will be missed at the club.

Lille on Friday, November 22 confirmed the exit of the two coaches with a statement on their website while Gaultier has come out to criticise Mourinho for his move.

“Everyone has their own way of doing things, but it's really classy. Really classy to act like that,” the Lille manager said in an ironic tone on Thursday, November 21 according to the Daily Mail.

There have been reports that Mourinho is also interested in taking Gaultier’s advisor Luis Campos but the Lille manager is certain that won’t happen.

“Luis is 200 per cent invested in the project (at Lille) and I don't see a 1000th of a wish to look elsewhere," the Lille coach also said.

Osimhen’s Lille will travel to face Paris Saint-Germain on Friday for their next game. The Nigeria international will however not be available due to an accumulation of yellow cards.