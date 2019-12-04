Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen turned the creator for Lille’s winning goal in their 1-0 win away at Lyon in the Ligue 1 on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

Osimhen could not get on the scoresheet in the game but forced the Lyon goalkeeper to a good save with a powerful header from a cross by Renato Sanches in the 10th minute.

After a long stretch without a goal, Osimhen combined with Benjamin Andre before laying a pass to Nanitamo Ikone who slotted past Lyon goalkeeper for the game’s only goal.

The 20-year-old striker now has three assists in 15 league games for Lille so far this season. He also has eight goals in the same competition.