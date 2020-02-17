Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored his 13th goal league goal of the season for Lille which was however not enough for them as they lost 2-1 at home to Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash.

Osimhen scored in the 51st minute of the game to give Lille the lead before Marseille scored two to take all three points away from home.

The 21-year-old received a pass and chip the ball into the net with only the goalkeeper to beat. He would have had his goal earlier in the first half but his shot from outside the 18-yard-box was saved by the goalkeeper.

Marseille scored in the 66th and 69th minute to get the win.

“Devastating result, we were in control from the first half till when we get the one goal and we missed some details,” Osimhen says in a video shared on Lille’s Twitter.

“When you play an organised team like Marseille, you don't want to make a mistake and we were punished for that.”

The Nigeria international now has 18 goals in all competition in his first season in France.