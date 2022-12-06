Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Napoli marksman has been involved in special technical and tactical training in Antalya, Turkey to improve his game ahead of the 2022/23 season's resumption

Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on a journey to better himself
Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on a journey to better himself

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has enlisted the help of his club, Napoli's head coach Luciano Spalletti in a special training camp in Turkey, hoping to improve his finishing, speed, strength, and jumping reach.

Recommended articles

The extra training regimen is believed to be the idea of Osimhen himself as he looks to get into the best shape ahead of the resumption of club football.

The reason for Osimhen's extra effort to improve his game is his desire to win major honours with Napoli, including the UEFA Champions League. Competing in and possibly winning the UCL was one of the things that Osimhen outlined as an objective to Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis when he joined the Naples club in 2020.

Napoli have a real chance of doing something special with Osimhen's form
Napoli have a real chance of doing something special with Osimhen's form AFP

The Nigerian forward is believed to have refused a move to English giants Manchester United and Arsenal in a bid to secure UCL football with Napoli, and the team's impressive performances have put them among the front-runners for the title.

Napoli finished top of their UCL group and play Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 as they look to claim an improbable first UCL title in the club's history.

One of the major reasons that Napoli can dare to dream of a successful season is Osimhen's form so far in the 2022/23 season. He has scored 10 goals in 11 matches for Napoli so far and is on course to have his best season yet in Italy.

Victor Osimhen has scored 10 goals in 11 games for Napoli
Victor Osimhen has scored 10 goals in 11 games for Napoli AFP

We can only hope that his extra training pays dividends. If it does, there's no limit to what Napoli can achieve this season. A Serie A title is already on the horizon; maybe a UCL title too?

More from category

  • Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.

    'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

  • Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee

    Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

  • Napoli's Victor Osimhen is on a journey to better himself

    Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Recommended articles

Sportybet favourable world cup special

Sportybet favourable world cup special

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

'I have been the target for insults' - Eto'o apologizes after using Algerian fan as football

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

Premier League: Gabriel Jesus undergoes successful knee surgery

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

QATAR 2022: ‘Africa is proud’ - Reactions as Morocco knock out Spain on penalties

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Lord's London offers premium sporting experience, sponsors snooker championship

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Adeshina and Olatoye clinch High Jump and Shot Put Gold medals at National Sports Festival

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Edwin Van der Sar compares Calvin Bassey to Manchester United defender

Trending

Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile
QATAR 2022

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome