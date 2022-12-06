Victor Osimhen undergoes special training in Turkey in a bid to lift the UEFA Champions League

The extra training regimen is believed to be the idea of Osimhen himself as he looks to get into the best shape ahead of the resumption of club football.

Osimhen's UCL dream

The reason for Osimhen's extra effort to improve his game is his desire to win major honours with Napoli, including the UEFA Champions League. Competing in and possibly winning the UCL was one of the things that Osimhen outlined as an objective to Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis when he joined the Naples club in 2020.

The Nigerian forward is believed to have refused a move to English giants Manchester United and Arsenal in a bid to secure UCL football with Napoli, and the team's impressive performances have put them among the front-runners for the title.

Napoli finished top of their UCL group and play Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 as they look to claim an improbable first UCL title in the club's history.

Osimhen's contribution to Napoli's success

One of the major reasons that Napoli can dare to dream of a successful season is Osimhen's form so far in the 2022/23 season. He has scored 10 goals in 11 matches for Napoli so far and is on course to have his best season yet in Italy.

