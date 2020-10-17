Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen finished as the most expensive signing of the 2020 summer transfer window following his €71m (£73.2m) move from Lille to Serie A sides Napoli.

Osimhen was the star signing for Napoli and the summer transfer window officially closed with 21-year-old as the top signing.

He commanded a transfer fee ahead of top players like Kai Havertz who moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for £72m and Authur who joined Juventus from Barcelona in a £66m deal.

These are the top 10 transfers of the 2020 summer window

1. Victor Osimhen: Lille to Napoli for £73.2m

2. Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for £72m

3. Arthur: Barcelona to Juventus for £66m.

4. Ruben Dias: Benfica to Manchester City for £62m

5. Alvaro Morata: Chelsea to Atletico Madrid for £59.2m

6. Miralem Pjanic: Juventus to Barcelona for £54.8m

7. Ben Chilwell: Leicester City to Chelsea for £50m

8. Timo Werner: RB Leipzig to Chelsea for £47.5m

9. Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for £45m

10. Marco Icardi: Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for £45m.