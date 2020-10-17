Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen finished as the most expensive signing of the 2020 summer transfer window following his €71m (£73.2m) move from Lille to Serie A sides Napoli.
Osimhen was the star signing for Napoli and the summer transfer window officially closed with 21-year-old as the top signing.
He commanded a transfer fee ahead of top players like Kai Havertz who moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for £72m and Authur who joined Juventus from Barcelona in a £66m deal.
These are the top 10 transfers of the 2020 summer window
1. Victor Osimhen: Lille to Napoli for £73.2m
2. Kai Havertz: Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea for £72m
3. Arthur: Barcelona to Juventus for £66m.
4. Ruben Dias: Benfica to Manchester City for £62m
5. Alvaro Morata: Chelsea to Atletico Madrid for £59.2m
6. Miralem Pjanic: Juventus to Barcelona for £54.8m
7. Ben Chilwell: Leicester City to Chelsea for £50m
8. Timo Werner: RB Leipzig to Chelsea for £47.5m
9. Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid to Arsenal for £45m
10. Marco Icardi: Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain for £45m.