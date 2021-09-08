After Napoli successfully appealed his red card, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will serve only a one-match Serie A suspension.
Victor Osimhen to serve only one-match suspension after Napoli’s successful red card appeal
Osimhen will be available for Napoli when they host Juventus on Saturday.
Recommended articles
Osimhen was sent off in Napoli’s first league game of the season after he was adjudged to have slapped a player.
He was to miss two games for the sending off, but Napoli successfully appealed to cut it to just one game.
Having already missed a game, Osimhen will be available when Napoli host Juventus on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
The 22-year-old will be aiming to quickly turn the tides at Napoli, having failed to justify his African record move from Lille in 2020.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng