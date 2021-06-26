Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to get new Napoli contract after a debut season

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 in a big-money move after an impressive season in France for Lille.

After a good start, injury and COVID-19 derailed the Nigerian striker’s season, and he struggled to impact the team.

He did impress in some moments and scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli in the 2020/21 campaign.

It was enough for Napoli to extend the 22-year-old’s contract, although it is unknown if it will increase the €4.5M per season deal he signed when he joined.

According to Corrmezzogiorno, the Partenopei are determined to extend the forward’s contract whilst also inserting a release clause.

Much was expected from the Nigeria international when he joined Napoli in a €71.2m deal which made him the second-most-expensive African player.

He started well for the Italian giants, scoring a couple of goals in his first six league games.

But a shoulder injury sustained while on international duty with the Super Eagles sidelined him for about a month.

He was ready to make a comeback when he tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday trip to Nigeria.