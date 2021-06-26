RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to get new Napoli contract after a debut season

Napoli is keeping faith with Victor Osimhen after a difficult season.

Victor Osimhen is set to get a new contract at Napoli (Napoli)
Victor Osimhen is set to get a new contract at Napoli (Napoli)

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is about to get a new Napoli contract after a mixed debut season in the Serie A.

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 in a big-money move after an impressive season in France for Lille.

After a good start, injury and COVID-19 derailed the Nigerian striker’s season, and he struggled to impact the team.

Victor Osimhen had a difficult debut season with Napoli
Victor Osimhen had a difficult debut season with Napoli

He did impress in some moments and scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli in the 2020/21 campaign.

It was enough for Napoli to extend the 22-year-old’s contract, although it is unknown if it will increase the €4.5M per season deal he signed when he joined.

According to Corrmezzogiorno, the Partenopei are determined to extend the forward’s contract whilst also inserting a release clause.

Much was expected from the Nigeria international when he joined Napoli in a €71.2m deal which made him the second-most-expensive African player.

He started well for the Italian giants, scoring a couple of goals in his first six league games.

But a shoulder injury sustained while on international duty with the Super Eagles sidelined him for about a month.

He was ready to make a comeback when he tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday trip to Nigeria.

He was further sidelined and didn’t perform well when he returned to action. He, however finished the season strongly.

