Victor Osimhen suffers hamstring injury, to miss Super Eagles against Algeria

The 23-year-old was injured playing for Napoli in a 4-1 victory against Premier League giants Liverpool on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The Nigerian forward missed a penalty in the 18th minute and sustained an injury.

In the 41st minute, Osimhen was substituted for Giovanni Simeone as he could not complete the first half.

Osimhen injured against Liverpool

On Friday, September 9, Serie A giants Napoli gave an update on Osimhen's condition after his injury against Liverpool.

A message on Napoli's official Twitter handle said, "Victor Osimhen suffers second-degree lesion of the right hamstring."

On the Napoli website, however, was a much more detailed explanation of Osimhen's injury.

"As scheduled, Victor Osimhen underwent diagnostic tests this morning which revealed a second-degree injury to his right hamstring.

"The blue striker had already started carrying out therapies yesterday," Napoli wrote on their website.

The injury means that Osimhen will miss Napoli's next Serie A fixture against Spezia on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

A second-degree lesion of the right hamstring means an athlete is out for a duration of four to eight weeks.