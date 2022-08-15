Victor Osimhen speaks on his relationship with Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti

Spalletti sent off the Nigerian international in pre-season training after the Nigerian sulked over a tackle from new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, the parties have moved on from the incident, with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia scoring in Napoli's 5-2 win over Hellas Verona in their opening match of the new Serie A season.

The Georgian scored Napoli's first goal, drawing the side level after Kevin Lasagna put Verona ahead. Osimhen then scored the second goal to give Napoli the lead. Although the home side restored parity three minutes after the break, Napoli ran out as 5-2 winners, with Osimhen claiming an assist.

Following the game, Osimhen expressed his delight with his performance, adding he has no problem with Spalletti.

"I'm really happy, it was important to start well," Osimhen said on DAZN as per Football Italia. Spalletti trusts me, and we are on good terms.

Speaking on Kvarastskhelia, Osimhen revealed the Georgian told him he would score before he put Napoli ahead.

"Kvaratskhelia? Two minutes before the goal, he told me that he expected me to score. We are on good terms.

"I've been here for three years and am helping him settle in. We've seen what kind of player he is," Osimhen added.

Osimhen will hope his goal in Napoli's opening league game is the beginning of great things to come this season. The Nigerian international is expected to play a big role for Napoli this season after the departures of Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly.