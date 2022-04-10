Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Osimhen scored one and assisted another as Napoli's Serie A hopes suffered a huge setback after a 2-3 defeat at home to Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

But Fiorentina started well and took q shock lead heading into the break courtesy of Nicolas Gonzalez's strike on the 29th minute.

Pulse Nigeria

Inspired by Osimhen, Napoli found themselves level just before the hour mark when their Nigerian striker set up Dries Mertens to draw the home side level.

However, two more goals in the space of six minutes, first from Jonathan Ikone to make it 2-1 and then, Arthur Cabral to double the lead to 3-1, saw Fiorentina put the game beyond the reach of Napoli with 18 minutes left to play.

Osimhen did pull one back six minutes from time to reduce the deficit to 3-2 but it was nothing but a consolation goal as Fiorentina held on for a famous win.

For Osimhen, a brilliant return on a personal note following a creative masterclass from the 24-year-old for the home side, creating four chances and making three key passes.

He has now scored 12 goals this season in 20 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

What the result means for both teams;

The defeat means a missed opportunity for Luciano Spaletti's men, as they missed the chance to go top.

Napoli stay third on 32 points, tied with second-placed Inter Milan and one point behind leaders, AC Milan.