Victor Osimhen shines on league return, suffers setback with Napoli in the title race

Izuchukwu Akawor
Victor Osimhen made his return to the Napoli starting lineup but suffered a painful defeat at home

Victor Osimhen's brilliance couldn't stop Napoli from defeat at home.
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen finally played his first Serie A match since the ill-fated World Cup defeat to Ghana with Nigeria.

Osimhen scored one and assisted another as Napoli's Serie A hopes suffered a huge setback after a 2-3 defeat at home to Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

But Fiorentina started well and took q shock lead heading into the break courtesy of Nicolas Gonzalez's strike on the 29th minute.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season.
Inspired by Osimhen, Napoli found themselves level just before the hour mark when their Nigerian striker set up Dries Mertens to draw the home side level.

However, two more goals in the space of six minutes, first from Jonathan Ikone to make it 2-1 and then, Arthur Cabral to double the lead to 3-1, saw Fiorentina put the game beyond the reach of Napoli with 18 minutes left to play.

Osimhen did pull one back six minutes from time to reduce the deficit to 3-2 but it was nothing but a consolation goal as Fiorentina held on for a famous win.

For Osimhen, a brilliant return on a personal note following a creative masterclass from the 24-year-old for the home side, creating four chances and making three key passes.

He has now scored 12 goals this season in 20 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

The defeat means a missed opportunity for Luciano Spaletti's men, as they missed the chance to go top.

Napoli stay third on 32 points, tied with second-placed Inter Milan and one point behind leaders, AC Milan.

For Fiorentina, the victory keeps their European dreams alive as they moved to within just a point of AS Roma, who occupy the the final European spot in sixth.

