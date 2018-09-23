news

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored his first professional goal for Belgian First Division A club Royal Charleroi Sporting Club in their 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Saturday, September 22.

The 19-year-old forward who joined Wolfsburg after his exploits at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup was yet to score in a professional goal after two years with the German club.

Osihmen who has been given game time since he joined Charleroi Sporting on loan from Wolfsburg opened the goals against Waasland-Beveren in the 19th minute of their league encounter when put through on goal by Adama Niane.

The host equalised through Nana Opoku Ampomah in the 51st minute as the game ended in a draw.

Osihmen happy with first goal

Speaking after the encounter Osihmen stated his delight to have scored his first goal for his new team in a statement on the club's website.

He said, "I am very happy to be able to score my first goal for my new team and I think I can be satisfied with the quality of my game.

"I really had good feelings for this first and after the red card Marco - who shot a lot of gambling until then - we thought we should all play for him, showing solidarity, I think we did it."

He also revealed that they created enough chances to win the encounter and tried to play to the instructions of their coach.

He said, "It is obvious that we had opportunities to take the three points, we had the ambition to achieve a very good result here. We tried to put intensity in our game and to respect the instructions of our coach.

"I think that my association with Adama (Niane) worked well tonight and that we understood each other well. We work a lot together, also during training, and our automation will only improve. "

He also went on to reveal how things are going at his new club and his admiration for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Didier Drogba.

He said, "For my part, I observe and analyze the style of several famous attackers. To name only one, I would choose Didier Drogba. I'm inspired by his game, his performance and his mentality, to help me progress and I will do everything to achieve my goals, to be even better.

"Besides, I'm also a big fan of José Mourinho and I watch every game of Manchester United. It also contributes to the evolution of my attacker game.

"In two years, this is my first full match. The style of play is different from that of the Bundesliga and I still have to adapt. To do this, Javier Martos speaks to me a lot and his advice is very valuable to me.

"I was very well received in Charleroi and I really appreciated the coach's speech when I arrived. And I get constant encouragement from my family, it helps me and motivates me a lot."

Osihmen will hope to continue his exploits with Charleroi when they host Lokeren in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 29.