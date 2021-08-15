RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Victor Osimhen scores in another pre-season game for Napoli

Steve Dede

Can Osimhen take this form into the Serie A season?

Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Victor Osimhen)
Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Victor Osimhen)

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen continued his excellent form for Napoli with another goal in their pre-season games.

Osimhen scored as Napoli thrashed Pescara 4-0 on Saturday, August 14, 2021, to round up their pre-season preparation.

The Nigerian opened the scoring in the ninth minute. He rounds up his pre-season with eight goals in five games.

www.instagram.com

The 22-year-old will be hoping to be in the same form when the Serie A season kicks off with a home game against newcomers Venezia on Sunday, August 22.

After a big-money move from Lille, he had an underwhelming debut season with Napoli and only managed 10 goals in 27 games.

Steve Dede

