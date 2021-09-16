RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester City 2 Vs 2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores impressive brace as Wilfred Ndidi sees red

Steve Dede

Osimhen's brace, Iheanacho's assist and Ndidi's red card.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City
Victor Osimhen scored a brace as Napoli got a point away at Leicester City (Getty Images)

It was the Nigerian battle in the Europa League at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 16, 2021, as Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho's Leicester City hosted Victor Osimhen's Napoli in their opening Group C game.

Osimhen, who scored a fantastic brace, will dominate headlines, but his compatriot also had moments in the game.

Leicester City found their rhythm early and took the lead in the ninth minute through Ayoze Perez.

While Napoli struggled to contain the home side's intensity, Osimhen was having his moment anytime he had the chance.

The mobile striker caused many problems for Leicester City's central defence pairing of Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans.

He had a shot from outside the area saved by Kasper Schmeichel, and there was a bust from the 21-year to beat Vestergaard in the penalty box that almost led to a Napoli goal.

He raced onto a pass inside the box and used his head to nudge the ball ahead of Vestergaard before picking out Piotr Zieliński, whose shot was surperbly blocked by Timothy Castagne.

Leicester City doubled their lead in the 64th minute after good work from Iheanacho.

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed an assist in the game
Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed an assist in the game (Leicester City) Leicester City

The Nigerian picked up the ball in his half before threading an inch-perfect pass to Harvey, who still had much to do before firing past Napoli goalkeeper for the goal.

With the game almost out of reach, Osimhen scored three minutes later to bring Napoli back in the game.

After a sequence of passes close to the box, the ball got to Osimhen, who flicked it past -Vestergaard and bullied past the defender before lifting the ball past Schmeichel for his goal.

He wasn't done. In the 87th minute, he scored the equaliser with a fantastic header. With a giant leap, he got his head to a cross from the right for a header that beat Schmeichel.

While Iheanacho and Osimhen had good moments in the game, it wasn't the same for Ndidi, who was sent off in the game.

After picking up a yellow card in the first half, the Nigerian midfielder got another yellow card in added times to get a red.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

