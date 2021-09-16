Osimhen, who scored a fantastic brace, will dominate headlines, but his compatriot also had moments in the game.

Leicester City found their rhythm early and took the lead in the ninth minute through Ayoze Perez.

While Napoli struggled to contain the home side's intensity, Osimhen was having his moment anytime he had the chance.

The mobile striker caused many problems for Leicester City's central defence pairing of Jannik Vestergaard and Jonny Evans.

He had a shot from outside the area saved by Kasper Schmeichel, and there was a bust from the 21-year to beat Vestergaard in the penalty box that almost led to a Napoli goal.

He raced onto a pass inside the box and used his head to nudge the ball ahead of Vestergaard before picking out Piotr Zieliński, whose shot was surperbly blocked by Timothy Castagne.

Leicester City doubled their lead in the 64th minute after good work from Iheanacho.

The Nigerian picked up the ball in his half before threading an inch-perfect pass to Harvey, who still had much to do before firing past Napoli goalkeeper for the goal.

With the game almost out of reach, Osimhen scored three minutes later to bring Napoli back in the game.

After a sequence of passes close to the box, the ball got to Osimhen, who flicked it past -Vestergaard and bullied past the defender before lifting the ball past Schmeichel for his goal.

He wasn't done. In the 87th minute, he scored the equaliser with a fantastic header. With a giant leap, he got his head to a cross from the right for a header that beat Schmeichel.

While Iheanacho and Osimhen had good moments in the game, it wasn't the same for Ndidi, who was sent off in the game.