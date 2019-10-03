Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Wednesday, October 2 scored the first Champions League goal of his career as Lille were lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea.

Osimhen is having his first taste of Champions League football and on Wednesday, he netted his first goal in the competition against Chelsea.

The 20-year-old striker scored with a towering header from a corner in the 33rd minute to bring Lille level after Tammy Abraham had put Chelsea in the lead.

Victor Osimhen now has seven goals in 10 games this season (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Willian scored in the 77th minute to give Chelsea the lead again and the eventual winner.

Osimhen now has seven goals in 10 goals for Lille this season. All of which has come at home.