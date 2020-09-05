Victor Osimhen continued with his fine start to life in Napoli with another hattrick in their 4-0 win over Italian third-tier team Teramo on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Osimhen had scored a hattrick in his debut for Napoli in a pre-season game on Friday, August 28 and has done it again a week later.

In Napoli’s last pre-season friendly before the 2020/2021 Serie A season starts, the 21-year-old scored their first, third and fourth goal of the game.

For the first goal, he got in a good position in the box to bundle in a ball that was headed over.

Victor Osimhen scored six goals for Napoli in pre-season (Napoli/Instagram) Instagram

He won the ball on the edge of the penalty box before playing a one-two with a teammate before finishing past the Teramo goalkeeper for his second of the game.

The third was also a simple finish from inside the box after making a run from deep.

Osimhen’s good form will be music to Gennaro Gattuso’s ears after the manager okayed the big-money signing of the Nigeria international.

Napoli splashed €71m on the striker to make him the most-expensive Nigerian striker ever.