Victor Osimhen scores and then wins a penalty as Napoli continue winning run

His recent goals have lifted the burden of not performing to expectations after a big-money move. With that shedding, Osimhen looks like the player that Napoli splashed €70m on the summer of 2020.

Here at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021, the young Nigerian was the battering ram that the opposing defence could not cope with.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti had told his young striker to run less, and he did just that in the lead up to his goal.

He picked his moment, slowing down in the box before his quick burst of pace to go clear of the defenders before getting his touch to a cross from the right. Osimhen has scored six goals in his last four games for Napoli.

Osimhen was hard to contain all night, getting the best of aged Diego Godín.

That was how he won a penalty in the 57th minute. He held off Godin just outside the area and pushed the ball into the Cagliari box. He feigned a shot and dribbled past the Uruguayan, who got on the ground to foul him.

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne scored from the penalty to double his side’s lead and confirm the three points.