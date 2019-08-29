Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen netted a brace for Lille in another impressive performance for the France side on Wednesday, August 28.

Osimhen came from the bench to score two goals in a Ligue 1 game against St. Etienne

The 20-year-old striker came on for an injured Loic Remy in the 19th minute and in the 39th minute, he gave Lille the lead.

Osimhen reacted first to a cross inside the St. Etienne box, controlled with his right before finishing off with his left.

The Nigeria international netted a second of the game in the 74th minute with another low finish this time with his right foot from a cross inside the St. Etienne box.

"Before the game, the coach spoke to me, he told me to be ready. I think this is important for me and the coach believes in me," the striker said in a video on Lille's Twitter handle.

"I'm really happy I'm here to play for such wonderful fans. They made us win the game today, there were the 12th man."

It is now four goals in three league games for the Lille No. 7 who joined the French club this summer from Belgian side Charleroi.