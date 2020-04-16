Super Eagles and Lille striker Victor Osimhen has revealed he turned down Arsene Wenger’s attempt to sign him to Arsenal after he won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria.

Osimhen finished as the highest goalscorer and helped the Golden Eaglets to the title at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

The striker scored 10 goals during that tournament and also won the Silver Ball award-as the second-best player-and caught the attention of several big clubs in Europe including Arsenal.

Osimhen said he spoke to Wenger about joining Arsenal but went on to join German club Wolfsburg in January 2016.

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament ended and he wanted me to come to Arsenal,” Osimhen told the Independent.

“I had a lot of options. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and the rest.

“Arsenal was a good option but it wasn't the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.

Victor Osimhen joined Wolfsburg after the World Cup

“I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility.”

Arsenal could get another chance to get Osimhen who still has the ambition of playing in the Premier League.

Advise from Ighalo

The 20-year-old striker said he is receiving advice from former national teammate Odion Ighalo who now plays for Manchester United.

“Of course, one day I'd like to play for a big club in England,” Osimhen also said.

“I've spoken to Odion [Ighalo] about it. He gave me very good advice, he's a legend and a big brother. My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I'm very happy in Lille.

“My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me.”

Osimhen’s stint with Wolfsburg did not go as planned as the striker struggled with injuries and acclimatisation.

He managed just 12 appearances in one and a half-season before he joined Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.

It was at Charleroi where he got his career back on track before a move to Lille where he is enjoying a brilliant debut campaign at the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Nigeria international scored 18 goals in 38 games in all competitions before the season was halted indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.