"We won't let our hope be dashed" - Victor Osimhen reacts to 'hurtful' Napoli defeat

Izuchukwu Akawor
Victor Osimhen was brilliant on his Napoli return but still ended on the losing side.

A disappointed Osimhen speaks to teammate and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly after the game.
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has reacted to the defeat suffered by Napoli in the Serie A on Sunday at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen made a scoring return to the Napoli starting lineup but his excellent display couldn't save Napoli from a painful 3-2 defeat at home to Fiorentina.

Victor Osimhen battling for the ball against a Fiorentina player (IMAGO/ZUMA Press)
Osimhen put on a show, scoring one goal and assisting another in what was his first game for the club since returning from that ill-fated International break with Nigeria.

A strong Fiorentina side came, saw and conquered Osimhen and his teammates in front of their home fans.

Victor Osimhen's brilliance couldn't stop Napoli from defeat at home.
The defeat was a major blow to Napoli's title aspirations but according to their Nigerian star, they won't stop believing.

"Hurtful defeat but won’t let our hope be dashed," Osimhen posted on his personal social media account.

"We keep believing✊🏽FNS," the post added.

Even at his best, Osimhen couldn't save Napoli
The 23-year-old had a brilliant outing on his return, serving a creative masterclass for the hosts.

He created four chances and made three key passes.

Osimhen has now scored 12 goals this season in 20 Serie A appearances for Napoli.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

