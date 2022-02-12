Series A: Victor Osimhen plays decisive role in Napoli, Inter stalemate

Osimhen won the penalty that was converted by Lorenzo Insigne to give his club Napoli a first-half lead.

Insigne delivered a low cross into the Inter box that was cleared by Stefan De Vrij but on closer inspection, the VAR ruled that the Dutchman had fouled Osimhen in the process.

Insigne stepped up to the plate to convert the resultant spot-kick to put Napoli ahead at the break.

The goal was Osimhen's most telling contribution in the game as he was frustrated thereafter by the Inter defenders who kept hackling the Nigerian striker until he was substituted with six minutes left to play.

Osimhen, 23, finished the match as the most fouled player on the pitch and attempted four shots in the game.

However, the side from Naples failed to hold on to their lead, as Edin Dzeko equalised for the champions moments into the second half.

There were no more goals as both clubs held on for a share of the spoils in the top of the table clash.