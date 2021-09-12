After his two-match suspension was halved, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was on from the start as Napoli beat Juventus 2-1 in the Serie A on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Victor Osimhen plays as Napoli beat Juventus 2-1
Although he didn't get on the scoresheet, Osimhen had a nice outing against Juventus.
Osimhen was looking to make an impression after picking up a red card on his first game of the season.
The Nigerian didn’t have much chance to score goal but played well with his back to goal and stretched the defence with his pace several times.
Also impressive was his relentless press and work rate and drew saves from Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.
It was a decent performance for the striker who made two shots; one off target, then one on target.
He played 90 minutes before he was taken off for Andrea Petagna.
