Victor Osimhen plays as Napoli beat Juventus 2-1

Osimhen was looking to make an impression after picking up a red card on his first game of the season.

The Nigerian didn’t have much chance to score goal but played well with his back to goal and stretched the defence with his pace several times.

Also impressive was his relentless press and work rate and drew saves from Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

It was a decent performance for the striker who made two shots; one off target, then one on target.