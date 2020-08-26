Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has been fully adopted as a Napoli player by his teammates after he performed a song in front of them.

Osimhen joined his new teammates in their pre-season camp at Castel di Sangro and has impressed in training according to local reports.

The 21-year-old striker was made to perform a song in front of his teammates as part of his initiation into the team.

In football, new players are told to sing or dance in front of their new teammates as part of the initiation exercise.

In a video that emerged on social media on Tuesday, August 15, 2020, the Nigeria international is seen holding a bottle to his mouth while he dances and sings while standing on a chair.

While singing, the striker also jumps down to the delight of his cheering teammates.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in a deal that could cost up to €81m.