Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Maduka Okoye are the leading candidates in the nominations for the 2020 Ballers Award.
In the nominations released by the organisers, Osimhen, Onuachu and Okoye lead other candidates with three nominations.
Strikers Osimhen and Onuachu are nominated for Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year (Male) and Fans’ Favourite Baller of the Year, the category which also has Okoye. The goalkeeper aims to win awards in the Revelation of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.
Other leading nominees are Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, Mikel Obi, Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala who all have two nominations.
The Ballers Awards is the brainchild of Naija Footballers.
Full Nominations
Revelation of the Year
Maduka Okoye
Noni Madueke
Tolu Arokodare
Zaidu sanusi
Goalkeeper of the Year
Daniel Akpeyi
Maduka Okoye
Matthew Yakubu
Defender of the Year
Leon Balogun
Zaidu Sanusi
Ola Aina
Chigozie Awaziem
Midfielder of the Year
Joe Aribo
Frank Onyeka
Wilfred Ndidi
Mikel Obi
Forward of the Year
Paul Onuachu
Victor Osimhen
Simy Nwankwo
Junior Ajayi
Baller of the Year (Male)
Paul Onuachu
Victor Osimhen
Leon Balogun
Joe Aribo
Baller of the Year (Female)
Asisat Oshoala
Ajibade Rasheedat
Uchenna Kanu
Journalist of the Year
Oma Akatugba
Fisayo Dairo
Oluwashina Okeleji
Debola Adebanjo
Shina Oludare
Olawale Adigun
Solace Chukwu
Fans' Favourite Baller Of The Year
Samuel Chukwueze
Victor Osimhen
Ahmed Musa
Paul Onuachu
Asisat Oshoala
Maduka Okoye
Odion Ighalo
John Ogu
Wilfred Ndidi
Mikel Obi