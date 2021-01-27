Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Maduka Okoye are the leading candidates in the nominations for the 2020 Ballers Award.

In the nominations released by the organisers, Osimhen, Onuachu and Okoye lead other candidates with three nominations.

Strikers Osimhen and Onuachu are nominated for Forward of the Year, Baller of the Year (Male) and Fans’ Favourite Baller of the Year, the category which also has Okoye. The goalkeeper aims to win awards in the Revelation of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year categories.

Other leading nominees are Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo, Mikel Obi, Wilfred Ndidi and Asisat Oshoala who all have two nominations.

The Ballers Awards is the brainchild of Naija Footballers.

Full Nominations

Revelation of the Year

Maduka Okoye

Noni Madueke

Tolu Arokodare

Zaidu sanusi

Goalkeeper of the Year

Daniel Akpeyi

Maduka Okoye

Matthew Yakubu

Defender of the Year

Leon Balogun

Zaidu Sanusi

Ola Aina

Chigozie Awaziem

Midfielder of the Year

Joe Aribo

Frank Onyeka

Wilfred Ndidi

Mikel Obi

Forward of the Year

Paul Onuachu

Victor Osimhen

Simy Nwankwo

Junior Ajayi

Baller of the Year (Male)

Paul Onuachu

Victor Osimhen

Leon Balogun

Joe Aribo

Baller of the Year (Female)

Asisat Oshoala

Ajibade Rasheedat

Uchenna Kanu

Journalist of the Year

Oma Akatugba

Fisayo Dairo

Oluwashina Okeleji

Debola Adebanjo

Shina Oludare

Olawale Adigun

Solace Chukwu

Fans' Favourite Baller Of The Year

Samuel Chukwueze

Victor Osimhen

Ahmed Musa

Paul Onuachu

Asisat Oshoala

Maduka Okoye

Odion Ighalo

John Ogu

Wilfred Ndidi

Mikel Obi