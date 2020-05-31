Victor Osimhen’s fantastic debut season in France has earned him a place in Ligue 1’s Team of the Season.

Osimhen who joined Lille in the summer of 2019 and went on to become their first-choice striker, scored 13 Ligue 1 goals to become the joint fourth-highest goal scorer alongside Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The 21-year-old also managed four assists in the league before the season was suspended and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Victor Osimhen scored 13 league goals for Lille (Lille/Twitter) Twitter

The Nigeria international made the Team of the Season alongside names like Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Renato Sanches (Lille), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Dimitri Payet (Marseille), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Islam Slimani (Monaco), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Wissam Ben Yedder (Moanco), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Marseille) and Benjamin André (Lille).

This recognition caps an incredible season for Osimhen who finished as Lille’s highest goalscorer with 18 goals in all competition.

His impressive season has caught the attention of some huge clubs across Europe with the striker being linked with the likes of Napoli and Tottenham.