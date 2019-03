An emergency draft from the Super Eagles, Osimhen scored one goal in the first half and two in the second before setting up Nigeria's fourth with a back-heel to seal a brilliant comeback.

Nigeria's U23 entered the game with a two-goal deficit after they lost the first leg 2-0 last week.

But the the help of Super Eagles players, Osimhen, Francis Uzoho, Chidiezie Awaziem and Valentine Ozornwafor, Nigeria's U23 overpowered their Libyan counterparts to book a spot at the 2019 U23 AFCON.