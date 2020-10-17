Nigerian star Victor Osimhen got his first goal for Napoli in their 4-1 win over Atalanta in the Serie A on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Although he has been impressive from his Serie A debut for Napoli following his €71m move from Lille, the big money signing was still without a goal.

He got it in the 43rd minute of the game which was the fourth goal as Napoli got a big win.

Victor Osimhen has shown his support for the #EndSARS campaign (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

The 21-year-old showed solidarity with the ongoing #EndSARS campaign that calls for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

After hugging his coach Gennaro Gattuso, the Nigeria international held up a white T-shirt wit #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY written on it.

Victor Osimhen celebrated with Gennaro Gattuso after his debut goal for Napoli (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

“Having accomplish all I thought was impossible for me through GOD, now I know better, time for some limitless goals and desire.GOD is the greatest. We move,” the striker wrote on social media after the game.

He also included some hashtag in his social media posts in continued support of the campaign.