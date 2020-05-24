Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been thrown into mourning following the death of his father, Elder Patrick Osimhen.

Osimhen announced the death of his dad on his social media on Sunday, May 24, 2020. "RIP dad...no words to describe this feeling," the striker wrote.

Sources close to the player confirmed to Pulse Sports that Elder Osimhen died on Saturday night after a brief illness. He was 80-year-old.

Victor Osimhen (pictured here with his dad) is the last of his parents' seven children (Lifeblogger) Facebook

Osimhen had a very close relationship with his dad who raised him as a single parent after the player’s mum, Christiana died in October 2011.

In an Instagram chat with Pulse Nigeria a few weeks ago, the 21-year-old recalled how his dad counselled him when he was trying to make a decision about his career.

The striker who plays in France for Lille is the last of late Osimhen's seven children.

Osimhen's dad is from Esan South East Local Government area of Edo State