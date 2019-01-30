Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has been linked with a sensational move to Italian Serie A giants AC Milan.

The 21-year-old Osimhen has been in sensational form for Royal Charleroi Sporting which has seen him return to the form that made him one of the highly rated youngsters in world football.

The youngster who returned to the Super Eagles forward set up in 2018 has been scoring goals in abundance in the Belgian First Division.

According to a report by TMW, AC Milan want to add to their attacking depth despite the arrival of Lucas Paqueta and Krzystof Piatek to replace Gonzalo Higuain who departed to Premier League giants.

The report states that AC Milan has been keeping tabs with Osimhen as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

Osimhen who is on loan at Royal Charleroi Sporting from German side Wolfsburg has scored nine goals with two assists this season.

The report states that Milan is willing to terminate his loan deal at Royal Charleroi Sporting and bring him on loan to the San Siro before the end of the winter transfer window.

It is reported that Osimhen will cost in the region of €15 million which Milan are willing to pay the required fee.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing between Wolfsburg and Milan as they aim to determine his future.