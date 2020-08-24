Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has joined his new club Napoli for pre-season after he tested negative for coronavirus.

Osimhen who joined Napoli on a €71m from Lille joined the rest of the Napoli squad to undertake the coronavirus test.

The test was done just before the Gennaro Gattuso side headed out to Castel di Sangro for a pre-season camp.

Victor Osimhen joins Napoli from Lille where he impressed last season AFP

Napoli shared a photo of Osimhen with one of his teammates in Castel di Sangro.

The 21-year-old joined Napoli following a fine season in France where he scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for Lille.

Osimhen’s performance last season for Lille helped them to command a huge transfer fee for the striker who is now the most expensive Nigerian player ever.

With the €71m transfer fee, the Nigerian also became the second-most expensive African player and fifth-most expensive signing ever in Serie A history.