Victor Osimhen improves Napoli’s chances against Fiorentina

With back-to-back eye-catching performances for the Partenopei, the Super Eagles striker is now proving to his doubters exactly why the club shelled out premium money to secure his transfer from Lille last year.

With a difficult first year under his belt already, he was always looking to kick on with few top-rate performances between long absences on the sidelines.

This season on the other hand has been transformational for the former Lille man. He has already accumulated an impressive eight goal contributions (seven goals, one assist) this season. This return is a clear contrast from last season when he only managed thirteen (10 goals, three assists) in all of his 30 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The tenacious striker has helped Napoli power up the very top of Serie A, unbeaten, further endearing him to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium faithful. Even Luciano Spalletti, his manager, can’t help but applaud his efforts so far.

Speaking to Napoli’s official website, Spalletti said about his striker: “Osimhen is a thoroughbred bomber. He can become a super striker over time. He has to understand a few things and then he can become a world-class centre-forward.”

With their next fixture against Fiorentina on the horizon, the 22-year-old is already being spoken about by the opposition manager, Vincenzo Italiano.

“We know how important this match is, the difficulties that we face against the league leaders.

“If we took space away from Osimhen, we’d open it up for Matteo Politano or Lorenzo Insigne. Napoli have so many quick players who can create something out of nothing at any moment, not to mention their attacking full-backs and midfielders with long-range shots.”

The attention of the Napoli players has been focused on their opposite numbers, with Kalidou Koulibaly already speaking up the fixture after their hard-fought defeat midweek in the Europa League.

Koulibaly told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t want to look for any excuses, we could’ve done much better. We lost this match and have much to learn. It takes a lot of work to win every single fixture.

“There’s disappointment and regret, but we need to take it one game at a time. I think we were already thinking about Sunday’s game with Fiorentina and that was a mistake. If we play with our minds elsewhere, we’re going to struggle.

“This match taught me a great deal, on a personal level too. The coach was very disappointed; he told us before the game how we should approach it. From tomorrow [Friday], we must find the right focus for a difficult test against Fiorentina.”

Hopefully, that focus will help Osimhen and his teammates win on Sunday.

