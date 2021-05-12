Victor Osimhen failed to score to had a good game as Napoli win to go second on the Serie A table

Before Napoli’s Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 5-1 thrashing of Udinese that took them to second on the Serie A table and the cusp of Champions League qualification, Osimhen has scored five goals in his last four league games.

It‘s a resurgence of some sort after his struggles at Napoli this season.

His turn of form has come with a slew of factors; him being in good shape, better understanding with his teammates and the upward form of Gennaro Gattuso’s led side.

Although he did not score in Tuesday’s game against Udinese, Osimhen still had a good game.

He played with pace and power at the front, causing lots of problems for the opposition defence.

It was this chaos factor that he brings that led to Napoli’s first goal of the game. He beat a defender with a swift turn, but the goalkeeper blocked his effort to the part of Piotr Zielinski, who fired into an empty net.

That goal set Napoli to a big win at the Diego Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

He was rapid and physically Udinese defenders for the rest of the game, although he couldn’t get an excellent chance to score.