Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen donates ‘enormous’ sum to amputee water seller

Someone close to Osimhen told Pulse that the footballer donated money to the woman.

Victor Osimhen joined a host of Nigerians who donated after seeing the plight of Mary Daniel on social media (Instagram/Victor Osimhen)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has shown his generous side by reaching out and donating money to Mary Daniel, an amputee sachet water seller whose story recently went viral on social media.

The plight of Daniel, a 26-year-old single mother who hawked sachet water in traffic at Oshodi, evoked many sympathies on Nigerian social mediasphere leading many to donate to her.

Osimhen, from Naples, where he is based, saw the story also and decided to help. He first urged his followers on Instagram to get in touch with her and later revealed that he has gotten through to her.

The Napoli striker then shared a screenshot of his video call with her.

Victor Osimhen contacted Mary Daniel and spoke to her via video call (Instagram/Victor Osimhen)
Found her; thanks to everyone that shows concern about her situation. God bless yall,” the 21-year-old said.

A source close to the player told Pulse that he donated an enormous amount to the women.

According to the reports, Daniel lost her parents in an accident, which also took away one of her legs.

The Lagos State Government has also reached out to her to provide a temporary shelter for her.

