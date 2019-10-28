Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has dismissed concern following fears that he has sustained an injury.

Osimhen looked like he was limping when he was taken off in the 58th minute of Lille’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux on Saturday, October 26.

His substitution got everyone worried including his Super Eagles teammate Kenneth Omeruo who asked him on Instagram.

Responding to Omeruo, the 20-year-old said it was a minor issue.

“Hope u are okay bro?” Omeruo asked to which Osimhen responded saying “Uncle K I dey fine, na minor ish. Thanks brother.”

Victor Osimhen takes to Instagram to assure his teammate that he is okay (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

The news will be a delight for Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr who needs all his players fit for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen has scored eight goals for Lille this season and one for Nigeria which he scored in a friendly against Ukraine in September.