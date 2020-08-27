Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen on Wednesday, August 25, 2020, said he is not under pressure as the highest-paid player at Napoli as he was unveiled by the Serie A club.

Osimhen was unveiled at Napoli’s pre-season camp at Castel di Sangro where he had already started training with his new teammates.

The Nigerian striker arrived in Napoli with huge expectations following the €71m, a club record splashed on him by the Serie A side.

To add to the pressure of being a big-money signing, Osimhen is also the highest-paid player at Napoli with a salary of €4m to €4.5m which approximately gets him €93, 750 per week.

All these, however, do not matter to Osimhen who said he is not interested in the money.

“Being here means that I have taken a big leap. I'm not interested in money. I intend to give my best,” the Nigeria international said at his unveiling.

The striker who was signed from French side Lille is already looking towards justifying his transfer fee and becoming a fans’ favourite.

Osimhen during his unveiling revealed that he had been told that one of the ways of endearing himself to the hearts of fans is to score against Juventus.

“Many Napoli fans wrote to me about it. I have every intention of helping my team, maybe even scoring against them,” he also said.

The 21-year-old striker during his unveiling described signing for Napoli as a dream move and revealed that the warmth of president Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Gennaro Gattuso convinced him to join the club.

“Playing with Napoli is a dream. I thank De Laurentiis and Gattuso who immediately considered me as a son,” Osimhen said.

“The President and the coach wanted me strongly, they talked to me a lot even before coming here. For me they were both like a father because they gave me so much advice.

"I decided to accept the challenge against Napoli right after speaking with them. It is difficult to receive all the love they have shown me. For a young player like me, having this affection is fundamental.”

Racism concerns

The Nigeria international was initially skeptical about joining Napoli due to the reports of racism in Italian football but a visit to Naples and conversations with Napoli legends Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens changed his stance.

“There was a bit of skepticism on my part because it is a matter that belongs to the whole world. Then I visited the city of Naples, I saw the environment with my own eyes and I realized that I am in a wonderful city,” he said.

“The issue of racism is a problem that exists everywhere but I'm sure I have chosen well because the Neapolitans will make me feel at home with their affection.”

“I've always been convinced that Naples was the best choice for me both for the present and the future. Both as a man and as a footballer.”

Osimhen also revealed that he has been training since the 2019/2020 Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic although he is not yet 100% fit.